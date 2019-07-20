How to Watch Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman: Fight Live Stream, Time, TV Channel

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Find out how to watch Pacquiao vs. Thurman on Saturday, July 20.

By Emily Caron
July 20, 2019

Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman are set to meet in the ring on Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for the World Welterweight Championship.

Pacquiao (61–7–2, 39 KOs) is boxing's only eight-division world champion. The veteran southpaw most recently secured a decision victory over Adrien Broner this past January.

Thurman (29–0–0, 22 KOs) also recorded his most recent victory in January, picking up a majority decision over Josesito Lopez. 

Saturday's champion will likely then fight in a unification bout with the winner of Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter in an ongoing attempt to crown the best 147-pound fighter in the world.

How to watch the fight:

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 9 p.m. ET (Main fight)

TV channel: FOX, FOX Pay-per-view

Live stream: Fans can watch the game live online with FOX Sports Live Stream or FITE TV.

You May Like

More Boxing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message