Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman are set to meet in the ring on Saturday night at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas for the World Welterweight Championship.

Pacquiao (61–7–2, 39 KOs) is boxing's only eight-division world champion. The veteran southpaw most recently secured a decision victory over Adrien Broner this past January.

Thurman (29–0–0, 22 KOs) also recorded his most recent victory in January, picking up a majority decision over Josesito Lopez.

Saturday's champion will likely then fight in a unification bout with the winner of Errol Spence Jr. and Shawn Porter in an ongoing attempt to crown the best 147-pound fighter in the world.

How to watch the fight:

Date: Saturday, July 20

Time: 9 p.m. ET (Main fight)

TV channel: FOX, FOX Pay-per-view

Live stream: Fans can watch the game live online with FOX Sports Live Stream or FITE TV.