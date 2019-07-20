Maxim Dadashev Undergoes Brain Surgery After TKO Loss to Subriel Matias

Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Dadashev was taken to a hospital following his 11th-round loss to relieve swelling in his brain.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 20, 2019

Boxer Maxim Dadashev was taken to a local hospital following his 11th-round junior welterweight loss to Subriel Matias on Friday night and underwent surgery because of brain swelling, ESPN's and Top Rank officials reported on Friday night.

Minutes after Matias scored a technical knockout when trainer James “Buddy” McGirt stopped the fight before the 12th-round bell, the previously undefeated Dadashev had to be helped from the ring before vomiting and being placed on a stretcher on his way out of the arena.

He was then transported to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for a two-hour surgery to relieve a subdural hematoma, or bleeding of the brain, on his right side.

According to ESPN, neurosurgeons told Dadashev's manager Egis Klimas and strength and conditioning coach Donatas Janusevicius that the boxer was showing signs of severe brain damage. He had been given medication to decrease swelling.

Dadashev, 28, had not lost in 13 fights entering his bout against Matias.

"I hope that Maxim is all right," Matias said after hearing the news. "He is a great fighter and a warrior."

Dadashev is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days. 

You May Like

More Boxing

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message