Boxer Maxim Dadashev was taken to a local hospital following his 11th-round junior welterweight loss to Subriel Matias on Friday night and underwent surgery because of brain swelling, ESPN's and Top Rank officials reported on Friday night.

Minutes after Matias scored a technical knockout when trainer James “Buddy” McGirt stopped the fight before the 12th-round bell, the previously undefeated Dadashev had to be helped from the ring before vomiting and being placed on a stretcher on his way out of the arena.

He was then transported to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for a two-hour surgery to relieve a subdural hematoma, or bleeding of the brain, on his right side.

According to ESPN, neurosurgeons told Dadashev's manager Egis Klimas and strength and conditioning coach Donatas Janusevicius that the boxer was showing signs of severe brain damage. He had been given medication to decrease swelling.

Dadashev, 28, had not lost in 13 fights entering his bout against Matias.

"I hope that Maxim is all right," Matias said after hearing the news. "He is a great fighter and a warrior."

Dadashev is expected to remain in the hospital for a few days.