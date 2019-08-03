Michael Conlan vs. Diego Alberto Ruiz: How to Watch Top Rank Boxing Online, TV

Find out how to watch Conlan and Ruiz face off on Saturday, August 3.

By Michael Shapiro
August 03, 2019

Mick Conland and Diego Alberto Ruiz will face off in a featherweight duel in Belfast on Saturday, Aug. 3. The fight is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET. 

Conlan in 11–0 in his career, most recently defeating Ruben Hernandez by unanimous decision at Madison Square Garden on March 17. Seven of Conlan's career victories have come by knockout. The Irish fighter also won the bronze medal at the 2012 Olympics.

Ruiz sports a 21–2 career record. Saturday marks the 25-year-old's first professional fight outside of Argentina. Ruiz defeated Luis Emanuel Cusolito for the Latino Silver Feather title on June 1. 

How to watch the fight:

Date: Saturday, August 3

Time: 3 p.m. ET

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on ESPN+. Check out ESPN+'s monthly subscription starting at $4.99 or an annual subscription for $49.99.

