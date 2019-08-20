Gennady Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko agreed to terms on Tuesday to fight for a vacant middleweight title on October 5, according to ESPN.

The bout is set to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City and stream on DAZN. The contracts for the fight are scheduled to be signed on Wednesday after both sides negotiated for three weeks, reports ESPN.

Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KOs) and Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KOs) will fight for the International Boxing Federation's 160-pound world title after it was stripped from Canelo Alvarez on August 1. Alvarez lost it after failing to finalize a deal with Derevyanchenko, the mandatory challenger. Golovkin, who previously held the belt, is the next contender in IBF's rankings.

Derevyanchenko enters the October fight coming off a decision win over Jack Culcay on April 13. He bounced back to defeat Culcay after losing a shot at the IBF title against Daniel Jacobs last Ocotber.