Anthony Joshua beat Andy Ruiz Jr. by unanimous decision to reclaim his heavyweight world titles on Saturday at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The judges scored it 118-110, 118-110 and 119-109 following 12 rounds. Joshua put on a tactical performance to earn back his WBA, IBF, IBO and WBO heavyweight titles.

The highly-anticipated rematch came after Ruiz's historic upset over Joshua at Madison Square Garden last June. Joshua was originally scheduled to face Jarrell Miller, who failed multiple drug tests and was replaced by Ruiz. By delivering a seventh-round TKO, Ruiz handed Joshua the first loss of his career and became the first boxer of Mexican heritage to win a world heavyweight championship.

Saturday's fight marked the first for both Ruiz and Joshua since their bout in June. Joshua was favored at -220 odds to win the rematch, while many wondered if Ruiz's win in their first meeting was just a fluke.