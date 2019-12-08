Screenshot

Andy Ruiz and Anthony Joshua will meet in their heavily anticipated rematch at Diriyah Arena in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday.

Ruiz (33–1, 22 KOs) shocked the boxing world when he upset Joshua with a seventh-round TKO to earn the WBA/WBO/IBF heavyweight titles at Madison Square Garden in June. With the historic upset, Ruiz became the first fighter of Mexican descent to capture a major heavyweight world title.

Joshua (22–1, 21 KOs), who was handed his first career loss, quickly invoked his rematch clause to face Ruiz again. He was originally supposed to face Jarrell "Big Baby" Miller in the first fight, but Ruiz was filled in as a replacement after Miller failed multiple drug tests.

Now the two fighters will collide in their "Clash on the Dunes." Will Ruiz win and prove his TKO in the first fight wasn't a fluke? Can Joshua beat Ruiz this time and re-enter the championship title conversation?

The bout is not available on pay-per-view but will instead be streamed on DAZN. The undercard begins at noon ET with the main event starting at 3:45 p.m. ET.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7

Main Event Time: 3:45 p.m. ET

Live Stream: DAZN (subscription required)

Fight Card:

Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua: WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight championship

Alexander Povetkin vs. Michael Hunter

Dillian Whyte vs. Mariusz Wach

Filip Hrgovic vs. Eric Molina