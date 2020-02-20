Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder: Tale of the Tape

Round two between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder will take place in Las Vegas on Saturday. On the line are the WBC The Ring and the lineal heavyweight titles.

The two undefeated boxers fought in Dec. 2018 which ended in a controversial split decision, one that saw a scorer judge for Fury at 114-112, another score for Wilder 115-111 and the third scoring a 113-113 draw. A rematch was in the works shortly thereafter, but a snag in negotiations. Eventually, a deal was signed later the following year.

Fury and Wilder have each fought twice while awaiting their rematch. Wilder knocked out both his opponents, Dominic Breazeale and Luis Ortiz, in commanding fashion. With the two victories, Wilder maintained his WBC heavyweight title, which he has held since 2015.

Fury notched a technical knockout against a previously undefeated Tom Schwarz in June and a unanimous decision against a previously undefeated Otto Wallin in September. With Fury's second-round TKO against Schwarz, he picked up the WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title.

Tale of the Tape

Tyson Fury

Record: 29-0-1 (20 KOs)

Age: 31

Height: 6'9"

Reach: 85"

Stance: Orthodox

Titles: Former unified WBA, IBF, WBO, IBO, The Ring and lineal heavyweight champion

Nationality: United Kingdom

Deontay Wilder

Record: 42-0-1 (41 KOs)

Age: 34

Height: 6'7"

Reach: 83"

Stance: Orthodox

Titles: Current WBC heavyweight title holder

Nationality: USA