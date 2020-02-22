Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury meet in a highly-anticipated rematch of their controversial split decision bout from Dec. 2018 this Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

How to Watch:

When: Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: N/A

Live Stream: ESPN+ pay-per-view

The two star fighters are meeting again after their controversial and action-packed first fight. Wilder had the more definitive moments in their initial bout as he dropped Fury twice, including in the 12th and final round when Fury rose to his feet to finish the fight the strong. But Fury was strong in his own right.

Their first fight sold around 325,000 on pay-per-view and became one of the most discussed fights of the last decade. There was conversation about the scoring, about Fury's inability to recover from his 12th round knockdown and about Wilder's power.

In the months since, the two have fought other opponents and accused each other of ducking a rematch. Fury notably signed with Top Rank, which many said was a sign that a rematch was never going to happen. But the rematch is of course now happening.

Fury has a different trainer from the first fight, having switched to working with Javan "SugarHill" Steward, who Fury hopes will help him knock off Wilder. Fury (29-0-1, 20 KO) also said he wanted more technical boxing training ahead of this fight, which could result in a number of improvements, ranging from boxing power to having better balance and punch placement.

Wilder will likely look to employ a similar gameplay that involves a heavy dosage of his heavy right hand which has the ability to knock out Fury with any single punch. Wilder (42-0-1, 41 KO), has changed very little it seems, yet he too is confident he'll be able to prevail in the much-anticipated rematch.