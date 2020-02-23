The rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is here. The WBC heavyweight title, as well as a strong case to be called the top heavyweight in the world, is on the line.

LAS VEGAS – So here we are.

After two months of promotion—unprecedented promotion that saw two powerful networks put all of its resources on the table—the rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury is here. The WBC heavyweight title, as well as a strong case to be called the top heavyweight in the world, is on the line.

Few things before we begin:

• There is no issue with the judges: While there is no British judge—unusual when there is a British fighter on the card—the Nevada State Athletic Commission made three strong choices, tabbing Dave Moretti, Glenn Feldman and Steve Weisfeld. Weisfeld is widely regarded as the best judge in boxing.

• The referee choice was solid, too: Kenny Bayless is a terrific referee. He has refereed countless big fights, perhaps most notably the 2015 super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao. He has some recent history with Fury, too, having worked Fury’s knockout win over Tom Schwartz last year.

• Weighty issues: Both fighters beefed up from what they weighed in before the last fight. Wilder tipped the scales at 231 pounds, a career-high. Fury packed on nearly 17 pounds—“pure British beef,” he said—to weigh in at 273 pounds. The 42-pound difference between them will be two pounds less than the difference in the first fight.

Will it matter? Wilder looked shredded on the scale, while Fury, who has returned to his Kronk Gym roots for this fight, teaming up with trainer Javon “Sugar Hill” Steward and Andy Lee, has claimed he added weight in an effort to add power. We’ll see.

• Make money: Regardless of what happens, both fighters will earn career-high paydays. Fury and Wilder are both guaranteed $30 million, a source familiar with the terms told. SI.com, a number that could rise if the pay per view exceeds expectations. In a way—both have already won.

