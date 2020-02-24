Deontay Wilder will exercise his rematch clause for a summer fight against Tyson Fury, according to The Athletic's Lance Pugmire.

It will be the third fight between Wilder and Fury. On Saturday, Fury needed only seven rounds to knock out the previously unbeaten Wilder. Throughout the fight, Fury struck Wilder with jabs, hooks and combinations. He knocked Wilder down multiple times before Wilder's camp eventually threw in the towel.

When the two first met in Dec. 2018, Wilder knocked down Fury twice before their fight ended in a controversial draw.

A potential Fury-Anthony Joshua fight is also looming in the heavyweight boxing world as a bout featuring both British fighters would be among the post popular in the United Kingdom.

With his victory Saturday, Fury improved to 30-0-1. Wilder dropped to 42-1-1 after the loss.

No date has been named for the pair's third fight.