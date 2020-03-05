On a recent episode of his podcast, Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson, the 53-year-old boxer was moved to tears reflecting on his post-career life.

“I know the art of fighting. I know the art of war,” Tyson said. “That’s all I’ve ever studied. That’s why I’m so feared. That’s why they feared me when I was in the ring. I was an annihilator. That’s all I was born for.”

“That’s the reason why I’m crying, ’cause I’m not that person no more,” he added. “And I miss him.”

Tyson's comments came in the midst of an interview with fellow boxing great Sugar Ray Leonard.

Tyson competed from 1985 to 2005 and ended his career with a 50–6 record.

“Now those days are gone. It’s empty. I’m nothing,” Tyson said.

Three years ago, Tyson sat down with Sports Illustrated to discuss post-career life. In it, the then 50-year-old reflected on his decades of success.

"I look at it from a perspective of gratitude," Tyson told SI's Jon Wertheim. "I learned about gratitude as I got older. That’s a pretty strong stimulant.

"I appreciate the journey. And I appreciate the fact that my father-in-law is right here. Come on in, Dad. I’m so happy. This is a different kind of living for me. I’m used to being a bachelor. Even when I was married before, I would have a house here, and there would be a house in D.C. or New York. The fact that I have a family base, my father-in-law comes in, my kids run up and down, this is their playroom. They come in to me and my wife’s room. This is my life now."

When asked where he saw himself in a decade, Tyson said, "Just be alive first, and healthy. Just want to cultivate a relationship with my family, my friends. Ten years, 60. How is everything going? Probably be going too fast for me to do that at 60. That’s what I’m afraid of. If it’s going to be fast like this. I think I’m 50, my life is still going fast.

"It works. It’s complicated as hell, but it works."