Mike Tyson appears ready for a return to the ring.

The former heavyweight champion of the world is slated to face Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match on Sept. 12, according to Yahoo Sports' Kevin Iole. The battle will be held at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif.

Tyson and Jones will be wearing headgear during the match as well as oversized gloves, per Iole.

“This isn’t a situation where they’re going out there to try to take each other’s heads off,” California State Athletic Commission director Andy Foster told Iole. “They’re just going to be in there moving around the ring and letting fans see these legends.”

Tyson, 54, announced the formation of the Legends Only League on Thursday. The Legends Only League will provide a platform for retired athletes to return to competition across a variety of sports.

"All athletes live to follow their dreams and fight for excellence. It’s something that is inherent in each of us and that drive never goes away," Tyson said in a statement. "Legends Only League will support athletes in their individual sports, creating some of the most epic competitions, products and live events in the world.”

Tyson last fought in June 2005 as he lost to Kevin McBride. Jones last entered the ring in 2018.