Canelo Alvarez Released from Golden Boy Promotions Contract

Professional boxer Canelo Alvarez is now a free agent, ESPN's Salvador Rodriguez reports. Representatives from Golden Boy Promotions and Alvarez reached an agreement to release Alvarez.

Eddy Reynoso, Alavarez's manager and trainer, confirmed Alvarez's release Friday in a statement.

"I allow myself to communicate to the boxing community and to all of our fans that starting today, November 6th, Canelo becomes a free agent so we are ready to continue with his boxing career," Reynoso said.

ESPN's Ben Baby reported Friday that Alvarez's release ended with a dispute between Golden Body and DAZN that went to court. On Sept. 8, Alvarez filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California seeking nearly $280 million in damages.

A meditation between Canelo and both parties, first reported by The Athletic, failed and the suit was refiled after a technical error.

Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) last fought on Nov. 2, when he stopped WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev in 11 rounds. The four-time champion was scheduled to fight Billy Joe Saunders in May, but plans were put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baby also reported that Alvarez and his team are targeting a return to the ring on Dec. 19 against IBF super middleweight titlist Caleb Plant, who fights for Premier Boxing Champions.

However, Reynoso also provided an update on Alvarez's during his time away from the ring.

"All this time we have been working very hard in the gym with a lot of responsibility and discipline, to be in great physical shape and ready to fight this year and it will be," Reynoso said.

"We will announce date, rival and place very soon and we will return stronger than ever to keep growing and showing that Mexican boxing is the best."