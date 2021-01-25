Ryan Garcia Hints at Possible Pacquiao Bout on Instagram

SI.com
BOXING
Ryan Garcia Hints at Possible Manny Pacquiao Bout on Instagram

WBC interim lightweight champion Ryan Garcia has seemingly confirmed the rumors that he will face welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao, after posting a picture on social media that features the two boxers facing off in the ring. 

"A dream turned reality," Garcia wrote in a post on Instagram. "It's an honor to share the ring with @mannypacquiao. I will always respect what you did in and out the ring. Here's to the best man winning."

The Athletic's Mike Coppinger initially reported early Sunday morning that there were preliminary talks between Garcia and Pacquiao about a possible fight. At this time, the fight has not yet been officially confirmed. 

If Garcia-Pacquiao does happen, it will surely be a highly anticipated fight.

Pacquiao, 42, hasn't fought since he defeated Keith Thurman in July 2019 at 147 pounds. He's 62-7-2 overall. The 22-year-old Garcia, who weighs in at 135 pounds, is coming off a Jan. 2 victory against Luke Campbell and lightweight title victory.

