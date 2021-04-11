Source: Evander Holyfield Returning to Ring in June

SI.com
Source: Evander Holyfield Returning to the Ring in June Exhibition vs. Kevin McBride

Evander Holyfield, the Hall of Fame heavyweight who has been retired since 2011, will return to the ring on June 5 in an eight-round exhibition against Kevin McBride, a source familiar with the discussions told Sports Illustrated.

Holyfield-McBride will appear on the undercard of Teofimo Lopez’s lightweight title defense against George Kambosos. The event will be streamed on Triller.

Holyfield, 58, had hoped to secure a match against Mike Tyson, the former heavyweight champion who defeated Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match last November. Holyfield (44-10-2) and Tyson famously fought twice in the 1990s, with the 1997 rematch ending in a disqualification win for Holyfield after Tyson bit off a piece of Holyfield’s ear.

McBride, 47, is best known for his 2005 knockout win over Tyson, a loss that sent Tyson into retirement. McBride (35-10-1) has also been retired since 2011, when he was stopped by Mariusz Wach.

Holyfield-McBride will be eight, two-minute rounds with no headgear, per a source. 

