Fury vs. Wilder 3 Live Blog: Updates From the Fight

LAS VEGAS — We are ringside—finally—for the third installment of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder, a fight 20-months, two positive COVID tests and one lawsuit in the making. It’s been a noticeably subdued fight week in Vegas; a spike in COVID cases in the area forced most of the fight week events, including the weigh-in, behind closed doors. Both fighters tipped the scales at career high weights: 277 pounds for Fury, 238 pounds for Wilder.

And that is the biggest storyline in my eyes. Fury is just four pounds heavier than he was in February 2020, when he battered Wilder over seven-plus rounds. Wilder weighed 231 pounds for that fight. Wilder believes the extra weight will make him more durable; some boxing analysts see the weight potentially causing Wilder to fatigue early, something we saw from him in the last fight with Fury.

We’ve had you covered all week at Sports Illustrated.

Live from Las Vegas

10 p.m. — Jared “Big Baby” Anderson kicks off the pay-per-view with a second round stoppage of Vladimir Tereshkin. Anderson (10–0) is a promising heavyweight prospect. Tereshkin’s record (22-1-1) was inflated, but he was the strongest opponent of Anderson's career—and Anderson just walked right through him. Up next: the rematch between Robert Helenius and Adam Kownacki.

Previous Coverage

Mannix: Bringing in Malik Scott, Predictions and More Ahead of Fury vs. Wilder 3

Mannix: There's Plenty at Stake for Tyson Fury in Trilogy Bout

Bishop: The Reinvention of Deontay Wilder