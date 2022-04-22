Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports

Mike Tyson appears to have punched an airplane passenger multiple times, leaving the person bloodied, according to a video obtained by TMZ Sports.

The video appeared to show the former heavyweight boxing champion punching the person seated behind him on the flight, which was preparing to head for Florida. The incident occurred at San Francisco International Airport at 10:30 p.m. PT.

A witness who is friends with the person Tyson punched told TMZ Sports that at first, Tyson was cordial with the passengers, even taking a selfie with the person. The boxing star eventually told the person to leave him alone, but when he did not heed the warning, the witness told TMZ Sports that Tyson allegedly started punching his friend repeatedly.

The witness said Tyson walked off the plane. Per TMZ Sports, the person sought medical attention and went to the police about the altercation.

In a statement to Sports Illustrated, the San Francisco police department confirmed that officers were “dispatched to a physical altercation onboard an airplane located at the Domestic Terminal of the San Francisco Airport,” where two subjects were detained and one was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. The statement adds that the subject “provided minimal details of the incident and refused to cooperate further with the police investigation,” and that both subjects have been released. The SFPD declined to confirm the identities of either person involved.

The SFPD spokesperson added that the department is “aware of video that possibly captured the incident, which surfaced following the initial investigation. That video has been forwarded to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office which has investigative jurisdiction on the incident.”

The 55-year-old Tyson is one of the most accomplished boxers in history, winning his first 37 professional fights and retiring with a 50–6 record.

