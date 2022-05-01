Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Boxing

Katie Taylor Finds Late Boost of Energy to Get Past Amanda Serrano

After losing some steam in the fourth and fifth rounds, Katie Taylor (right) rebounded to beat Amanda Serrano in a split decision.

After losing some steam in the fourth and fifth rounds, Katie Taylor (right) rebounded to beat Amanda Serrano in a split decision.

NEW YORK—Here are three takeaways from Katie Taylor’s historic split-decision win against Amanda Serrano on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden.

What. A. Fight.

The biggest fight in women’s boxing history lived up to the billing. Taylor, the undefeated and undisputed women’s lightweight champion, and Amanda Serrano packed MSG and delivered a performance for the ages. After going back-and-forth over the first three rounds, Serrano, the heavier hitter of the two, seized control—walking Taylor down in the fourth round and wobbling her badly in the fifth. Taylor, at 35 and coming off several subpar performances, looked in trouble.

In the seventh, though, Taylor turned the tide. Gathering a surge of energy, she picked up the pace and peppered Serrano with combinations while moving well around the ring. Serrano’s pace slowed, allowing Taylor to land flurries and move out of the way before Serrano could close the distance. Both fighters, badly bloodied, landed combinations in the 10th round.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The final scores: 96-93 Taylor, 96-94 Serrano and 97-93 Taylor. Sports Illustrated scored the fight 95-95 a draw.

Will we see a rematch?

Both fighters seemed open to it, and why not? Taylor and Serrano are the two biggest stars in the 135-pound division, and it’s not even close. Serrano has pushed for a fight between them with three minute rounds. Eddie Hearn, Taylor’s promoter, said he would like to see a rematch in Ireland. Jake Paul, Serrano’s promoter, said their team would be amenable to that. Taylor has never fought in Ireland as a professional. What an event that would be.

Historic night for women’s boxing

The first women’s headliner at MSG showed that you can bet there will be more. Beyond Taylor and Serrano, there are so many good fights to be made in women’s boxing. Claressa Shields will face Savannah Marshall in the summer. Franchon Cruz-Dezern became the undisputed 168-pound champion Saturday in a very entertaining fight. Seniesa Estrada is dominating the lower weight classes, and a rematch with Marlen Esparza is a potential headliner next year. Women’s boxing is certainly on the rise. 

More Boxing Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

AP22121109618983
MLB

Clayton Kershaw Becomes Dodgers’ Career Strikeout Leader

Kershaw received a standing ovation from Dodger Stadium fans after he passed Don Sutton’s mark.

By Associated Press
rob-font-marlon-vera-ufc-on-espn-35
MMA

Marlon Vera Earns Unanimous Decision Against Rob Front Behind Big Knockdowns

Vera took home the impressive win, 48-47, 49-46 and 49-46, in Saturday's UFC on ESPN 35 event.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
ER200028
Boxing

Taylor Edges Serrano To Remain Undisputed After Historic Match at MSG

Katie Taylor remained the lightweight champ in the first women’s boxing match to headline at Madison Square Garden, edging Amanda Serrano in a split decision.

By Associated Press
Mar 3, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Wisconsin offensive lineman Logan Bruss talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Play
Extra Mustard

Rams Scout Jumps into Pool After Team Lands Top Target

All eyes were on Logan Bruss as the third round started to wind down.

By Madeline Coleman
People look on as workers erect a stage during setup for the NFL draft Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas.
Play
Extra Mustard

Wedding Performed on Stage During Sixth Round of 2022 NFL Draft

The same couple who got engaged during the 2021 NFL draft tied the knot Saturday in Las Vegas, on stage again.

By Madeline Coleman
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) drives to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Thursday, April 28, 2022 in New Orleans. The Suns won 115-109, to win the series 4-2 and advance to the second-round.
Play
NBA

Suns Fined for Failure to Disclose Booker’s Injury Status

It was previously reported the All-Star guard could miss two-to-three weeks with his hamstring injury, but he returned in nine days.

By Madeline Coleman
APRIL 28: Ickey Ekwonu, N.C. State is selected as the number six overall pick by the Carolina Panthers during the NFL, American Football Herren, USA Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Play
NFL

NFL Draft 2022: All 262 Selections for Every Team

We saw the quarterbacks slide down the draft, and Georgia break records throughout the three-day sprint. How did your team do?

By Madeline Coleman
nfl-draft-grades
Play
NFL

NFL Draft 2022 Grades: Analysis of Every Team's Draft Class

Which teams did the best and which teams still have work to do this offseason?

By Conor Orr