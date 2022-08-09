Tyson Fury Explains Decision to End Retirement From Boxing

After announcing his retirement from boxing in April, Tyson Fury has reversed course and is now plotting a return to the ring.

The heavyweight champion, who last defeated Dillian Whyte by TKO in April, has made clear in a series of posts on social media that he prefers to fight fellow Englishman Derek Chisora. The two boxers have already fought twice before, with Fury winning both bouts.

“I’ve decided to come back to boxing because I can be the first heavyweight world champion in history to have two trilogies, one with Deontay Wilder and one with Derek Chisora,” Fury said in a video posted on Twitter. “I’d always say I’d fight Derek Chisora at the end of my career and here we are, breaking all records again and setting precedents.”

Fury (32–0–1, 23 KOs) had previously called out Chisora on Instagram, accusing the 38-year-old of “running” from the trilogy fight after Fury got the best of him during a 2011 bout and a rematch in ’14.

“You’re running, Derek, from the trilogy,” he said. “You call yourself war, you should call yourself chicken.”

Chisora (33–12, 23 KOs), who recently ended a three-fight losing streak with a split-decision victory over Kubrat Pulev last month, responded on Twitter Tuesday by telling Fury to “send the paperwork” for the fight.

According to ESPN’s Mike Coppinger, the event is being planned for December at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. Fury revealed on Twitter that he will be coached by longtime training partner Isaac Lowe for the fight.

