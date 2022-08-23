World Lightweight Champ Devin Haney to Defend Titles in October

A massive lightweight title rematch pitting undisputed champion Devin Haney against George Kambosos Jr. has officially been set for later this year.

Haney (28–0, 15 KOs) will defend his WBA, WBC, IBF, WBO and The Ring world titles in a 135-pound bout with Kambosos Jr. (20–1, 10 KOs) in Melbourne, Australia on Oct. 15, according to Michael Benson of TalkSport.com. The fight, which was later announced during a press conference Monday night, will take place at Rod Laver Arena, the home of the Australian Open.

The anticipated clash will be the first for both fighters since Haney’s historic win over the Sydney native in front of a sold-out crowd inside Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium on June 5. Squaring off in a hard-fought battle of the unbeatens, the 23-year-old American fighter defeated Kambosos, 29, by unanimous decision to retain his WBC title and become the first undisputed lightweight champion in the four-belt era.

In addition to suffering the first defeat of his career, Kambosos’s loss came in his first title defense, a fight that took place just under seven months after he upset Teófimo López by split decision to claim the unified lightweight titles on Nov. 27.

