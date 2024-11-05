Sources: Armando Casamonica Replaces Corey Marksman on Tyson-Paul Undercard
Armando Casamonica will face Lucas Bahdi in a 10-round lightweight bout on the undercard of the Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight on November 15, Sports Illustrated has learned. Casamonica (14–0) replaces Corey Marksman, who was forced to withdraw from the show with an injury.
The event, promoted by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions, will stream on Netflix.
Bahdi (17–0) will make his first appearance since his shocking knockout win over undefeated prospect Ashton Sylve last July. Casamonica, 24, the reigning Italian 140-pound champion, won a 10-round decision over Alessandro Fersula last month and will be fighting for the first time outside of Italy.
“It’s an immense honor to represent my family and our legacy on the biggest stage in boxing,” said Casamonica. “Boxers dream of nights like this—fighting under the lights at AT&T Stadium, in front of millions of fans around the world, including my fans at home in Italy, on Netflix. Thank you to MVP for this opportunity, I’m bringing everything I’ve got to this fight, and Lucas Bahdi better be ready because history meets destiny on Friday, November 15.”
Said Bahdi, “Undefeated fighters always fight hard to protect their records and I expect that Armando Casamonica will do that. But I’m also undefeated and will fight even harder than him. I can’t wait to put on a show on November 15.”
Bahdi-Casamonica joins the lead-in to one of the most intriguing events of the year with Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, set to take on Tyson, the ex-heavyweight champion in an eight-round, sanctioned fight, Tyson’s first official fight in 19 years. In 2020, Tyson, 58, competed in an exhibition match against former pound-for-pound great Roy Jones Jr. Paul, 27, knocked out bare knuckle star Mike Perry last July.