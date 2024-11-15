How to Watch the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul Fight
The long-awaited boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is finally here. The YouTuber-turned-celebrity boxer and the long-time undisputed heavyweight champion will officially face off on Friday.
Paul (27) and Tyson (58) were originally set to touch gloves on July 20, but the fight was canceled after Tyson became ill following a flight, with his team citing an "ulcer problem" that found him in the hospital.
Want to watch the bout? Here's how:
How to Watch Paul vs. Tyson on Netflix
- Date: Friday, November 15, 2024
- Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Where: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Texas
- Watch: Netflix
Friday night's fight will stream exclusively on Netflix, and will not require any additional charge if you're a subscriber. Don't have Netflix? Subscribe here for as little as 6.99/month.
Tyson, nicknamed "Iron Mike", boasts a 50-6 professional boxing record—including 44 victories by knockout. His last professional fight was a loss to Kevin McBride in 2005, but recently took on Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition at Staple Center in November 2020. The two fought to a draw.
Paul, meanwhile, began to take on the boxing game in 2018 after years of success as a YouTuber. He and his brother, Logan, have amassed millions of subscribers and billions of views across a variety of streaming and social media platforms. Paul is 10-1 in his professional boxing career with wins over the likes of Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Nate Diaz—and a loss to Tommy Fury.
Friday night's event will also feature an undercard with six other fights, including three title fights.