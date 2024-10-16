Jake Paul Shares Confident Prediction for Boxing Match Against Mike Tyson
Jake Paul's boxing career is unlike any other, and his unusual trajectory in the sport will take another step in November when he enters the ring for a fight against the legendary Mike Tyson.
Tyson is set to come out of retirement to take on Paul in an eight-round bout on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which will be streamed on Netflix.
One month before the fight against Tyson, Paul spoke with Sports Illustrated on behalf of Dog Haus, and he elaborated on the significance of taking on one of the all-time greats of boxing—even if he's far removed from his fighting prime.
"If you love the sport of boxing and you did have the opportunity to fight a legend, it is an honor to step into there with one of the three biggest legends in the history sport," Paul said when asked about those who were critical of the fight against the 58-year-old Tyson.
Additionally, he dropped a bold prediction for what he expects when the two put on the gloves and enter the ring.
"I think I TKO or KO him in round four or five," Paul said.
The fight was initially expected to take place in July, but was eventually postponed until November. It will be part of a four-fight card, which also features a bout for the women's boxing lightweight title between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.
Paul, as usual, is not lacking any confidence before he steps in the ring against Tyson, and makes clear he intends to deliver the knockout blow in the middle rounds.