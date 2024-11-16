SI

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Shared Classy Moment Right Before Jake Paul Fight

Andy Nesbitt

MIke Tyson got a visit from Evander Holyfield before his fight with Jake Paul.
Mike Tyson jumped back into the boxing right Friday night for a highly anticipated bout with YouTuber Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Moments before the bout, Tyson shared a moment with a former opponent that he will forever be tied to—Evander Holyfield.

Tyson, of course, infamously bit off a piece of Holyfield's ear in their fight way back in 1997. It was one of the most bizarre finishes to a fight in boxing history and it will never be forgotten by fans.

Holyfield stopped by Tyson's locker room on Friday night and the two shared a nice moment:

That's pretty cool to see.

