Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield Shared Classy Moment Right Before Jake Paul Fight
Mike Tyson jumped back into the boxing right Friday night for a highly anticipated bout with YouTuber Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. Moments before the bout, Tyson shared a moment with a former opponent that he will forever be tied to—Evander Holyfield.
Tyson, of course, infamously bit off a piece of Holyfield's ear in their fight way back in 1997. It was one of the most bizarre finishes to a fight in boxing history and it will never be forgotten by fans.
Holyfield stopped by Tyson's locker room on Friday night and the two shared a nice moment:
That's pretty cool to see.
