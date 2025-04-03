Mike Tyson Sits Down With Sports Illustrated for 10 Burning Questions
The Baddest Man on the Planet has something to say.
There’s a reason they called Mike Tyson the Baddest Man on the Planet.
In his prime, Tyson could put some of the most gifted athletes boxing had to offer to sleep in mere seconds, quickly rising through the ranks of the sport to heavyweight glory.
Tyson recently sat down with Sports Illustrated for the 10 Burning Questions series while promoting his partnership with Dr. Squatch soap, breaking down his relationship with George Foreman, how he thinks Dana White will do as he steps into boxing, and much more.
