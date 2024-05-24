Report: Ryan Garcia's B-Sample From Fight vs. Devin Haney Comes Back Positive
Ryan Garcia could be facing future discipline and fines from the aftermath of a pair of tests around his upset win over Devin Haney in April.
ESPN's Mike Coppinger reported Thursday that Garcia's B-sample came back positive for the performance-enhancing substance Ostarine, the same banned substance that was found in his A-sample taken the day before and after the fight April 20.
Ostarine has been banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency since 2008.
Per ESPN, Garcia's legal team plans to absolve the fighter "of any wrongdoing" in a formal hearing with the New York State Athletic Commission, citing that one of the supplements the 25-year-old was taking before the fight was contaminated.
Garcia could be cleared if his team can prove to the commission that there was contamination in a supplement. If not, the boxer could face fines and have his boxing license suspended.
Haney entered the fight with an undefeated 31–0 career record. Garcia only has one loss on his record, falling to Gervonta Davis in 2023.