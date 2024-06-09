Braves-Nationals Game Got Off to Weirdest Start Thanks to a Flying Bat
If you watch enough baseball games, chances are at times you'll see some things happen that you've never seen before. It's a beautiful sport, after all, but it can also get weird at times.
Speaking of weird, Saturday's Atlanta Braves-Washington Nationals game got off to a strange start when it was briefly delayed after the first pitch so they could pull a hitter's bat out of the net above Atlanta's dugout.
For real, that happened.
In case you missed it, Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies lost control of his bat after swinging and missing on the first pitch and it ended up getting stuck in the net. Washington's mascot tried to help out before a stadium employee was finally able to get the bat free, allowing the game to resume.
Here's that bizarre scene:
A beautiful game, indeed.
The Nationals went on to get a 7-3 win.