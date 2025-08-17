Brewers Pinch-Hitter Reacts to Hitting Unexpected Home Run That Made Franchise History
With a second straight improbable comeback against the Reds, the Brewers have now made franchise history by tallying 14 consecutive wins. One day after Milwaukee overcame an 8-1 deficit on Christian Yelich's bat in honor of the late Bob Uecker, the Brewers earned Saturday's record-breaking victory in extra innings thanks to the unexpected heroics of pinch-hitter Andruw Monasterio.
The Brewers trailed the Reds 2-1 entering the ninth inning. Cincinnati was in position to seal a win with a double play until shortstop Elly De La Cruz overthrew first baseman Spencer Steer. The error allowed Brewers second baseman Brice Turang to score and tie up the game 2-2.
In extra innings, Anthony Seigler ran in after another Reds' error to give the Brewers the lead in the tenth, but Ke'Bryan Hayes tied the game in the bottom of the inning. In the 11th, Monasterio capitalized when he finally got a shot. He hit what turned out to be the game-winning three-run home run on his lone at-bat of the night, leading the Brewers to the 6-5 victory.
Entering Saturday's game, Monasterio had taken just 63 at-bats all season and only tallied one home run on the year. But notably, before his big moment, Brewers manager Pat Murphy specifically ensured multiple times that he was ready just in case.
"Pat Murphy asked me to be ready three or four times," Monasterio said after the game, via Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. "That was the fifth time he asked me to be ready during the game. He asked me in the seventh, ‘Are you ready for a big moment?’ I said, ‘Of course, yeah.’ But I didn’t know it was going to happen like this."
With No. 14 hitting the home run that gave the Brewers their 14th straight victory, Milwaukee's storybook season continues. They now move to 78-44 on the year as they continue their reign as the best team in baseball.
“That’s amazing," Monasterio said.. "... That's something that's only God or the universe or something like that.”