Broncos vs. Texans Final Score Prediction for NFL Week 9 (Houston Falls Short?)
Maybe it’s not all over for the Houston Texans. They’ll host the Denver Broncos on Sunday as 1.5-point favorites after knocking off the San Francisco 49ers in Week 8. Defense has been the Texans’ calling card all season and their offense is attempting to catch up.
Houston didn’t score 20 points in any of its first three games this season but has now scored at least 26 points in three of its previous four contests. The Texans will be hard to beat when they’re really putting points on the board, as they boast the NFL’s top scoring defense. C.J. Stroud and the offense can’t afford an off game though, as the Broncos also have a top-five defense that doesn’t give up points easily.
Here’s our score prediction for the matchup ahead of kickoff.
Broncos vs. Texans Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Broncos: +1.5 (-108)
- Texans: -1.5 (-112)
Moneyline
- Broncos: +110
- Texans: -130
Total
- 39.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
It’s not surprising to see a low total in this contest given how good both these teams are on defense. The under has hit in four games for the Broncos and Texans.
Broncos vs. Texans Final Score Prediction
This game is pretty close to being a pick ‘em despite the fact that the Broncos are riding a five-game winning streak while the Texans are still a game below .500. Denver’s offense is flying high after posting a season-high 44 points against the Dallas Cowboys. Houston, on the other hand, is dealing with a worrisome injury at wide receiver.
Nico Collins is questionable after missing Week 8 with a concussion and has practiced in a limited capacity this week. The Texans got going against the 49ers, but the Broncos’ secondary is a different beast.
Bettors should be wary about backing a Houston offense that might not be at full strength at wide receiver. Especially because the ground attack is far from reliable. Houston is tied for last in the NFL with three rushing touchdowns on the year.
Denver can win outright as the road underdog.
Final Score Prediction: Broncos 21, Texans 17
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
