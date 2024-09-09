Browns Sign Kadarius Toney to Practice Squad
The Cleveland Browns are shoring up the wide receiver room after a disappointing showing from the offense in the Week 1 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.
The Browns are reportedly set to sign veteran wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Toney will initially join the team's practice squad with plans to eventually promote him to the active roster, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
The addition of Toney is expected to help mitigate the loss of tight end David Njoku, who suffered an ankle injury during Sunday's loss and is expected to be week to week.
Toney spent the last two seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before he was cut during the offseason. He caught 27 receptions for 169 yards and a touchdown last year but was inactive for the Super Bowl.
The New York Giants selected Toney in the first round (No. 20 overall) out of Florida in 2021 but shipped him to the Chiefs during his second season with the team.
He'll join a wide receivers room in Cleveland already consisting of Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman, among others.