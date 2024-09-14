Buccaneers vs. Lions Best NFL Prop Bets for Week 2 (Big Game for Baker Mayfield?)
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 7.5-point underdogs on Sunday against the Detroit Lions, despite picking up a big win over the Washington Commanders in Week 1.
Detroit also picked up a nice win, defeating the Los Angeles Rams in overtime, but does it deserve to be favored by this much in a rematch of last season’s divisional round matchup?
I lean with the Bucs in this game if I had to pick a side, but there are few player props I love as well in a game with a sky-high total.
Baker Mayfield and Jameson Williams starred for these teams in Week 1, and I expect them both to keep rolling in Week 2.
Best NFL Prop Bets for Bucs vs. Lions
- Baker Mayfield OVER 262.5 Passing Yards (-115)
- Jameson Williams OVER 3.5 Receptions (+100)
- Mike Evans OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Baker Mayfield OVER 262.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Mayfield needed just 30 pass attempts to throw for 289 yards in Week 1 against Washington, and now he gets to face another soft secondary in Week 2.
Detroit allowed the second most passing yards in the NFL last week, yet oddsmakers don’t appear to be completely sold on Mayfield repeating his Week 1 success.
Well, I am.
Last season, Mayfield cleared this prop in 10 of his 19 games (including playoffs), throwing for 349 yards on 41 attempts against Detroit in the playoffs. If this game ends up being in Detroit’s favor like the spread suggests, it could be a positive game script for Mayfield airing things out on Sunday.
Jameson Williams OVER 3.5 Receptions (+100)
The Jameson Williams breakout is here!
A first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Williams had a monster game against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1, catching five of his team-high nine targets for 121 yards and a touchdown.
Amon-Ra St. Brown had three fewer targets than Williams, and while I expect him to bounce back this week, I still think this prop is too low for Williams in Week 2.
There isn’t much receiver depth on this Detroit roster at the moment, and it’s clear Goff is looking for the talented wideout a good amount (nine of his 28 pass attempts went Williams’ way).
I love getting the over here at even money.
Mike Evans OVER 68.5 Receiving Yards (-120)
Well, if I’m going to bet on Baker to go over his passing yards prop, I probably should expect his No. 1 receiver to have a big game, right?
Mike Evans finished under this number in Week 1, catching five passes for 61 yards and two touchdowns, but he cleared 68.5 receiving yards in nine of his 19 games in the 2023 season (including playoffs). Evans dominated against the Lions in the postseason, catching eight of his 12 targets for 147 yards and a touchdown.
He should have a big game against a Detroit team that allowed Cooper Kupp to catch 14 passes for 110 yards in Week 1.
