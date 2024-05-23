Caitlin Clark Had Strong Message for Her Team After Close Loss to Seattle
Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever once again came very close to getting their first win of the WNBA season Wednesday night, losing to the Storm, 85-83, in front of a sold out crowd in Seattle.
Clark, the No. 1 pick in last month's draft, had a team-high 21 points. She also finished with seven rebounds and seven assists in what might have been her best game so far as a pro.
After the game, Clark spoke about how her team continues to fight for its first win and what they need to do to get that elusive first victory of the season.
She said:
"It’s just that close. And there are so many instances of going back and watching the film and seeing little things that you can easily fix and clean up and they’d go a really long way and possibly it would come down to one possession. So I think you have to find confidence in that, especially at this point being 0-5. If you just get upset by it I don’t think it’s going to be too beneficial for us. We obviously have two more games on this road trip and you’ve got to find a way to continue to be positive and continue to feel motivated. What we did out there tonight, I thought there was some really good stuff. You’re never happy to lose, It’s not fun. But at the same time, I don’t know, I think there are a lot of good things to build on. And that’s why I’m just trying to be as positive as possible, continue to learn, continue to stack days and our first win will be right around the corner."
Clark and the Fever will next take on the Sparks on Friday night in Los Angeles.