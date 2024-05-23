Charles Barkley Defends Caitlin Clark From 'Petty' Haters in Fervent Rant
Charles Barkley is a big fan of Indiana Fever star rookie Caitlin Clark.
On the latest episode of the Mind the Game podcast, LeBron James discussed Clark's impact on the WNBA and how the criticism she's receiving is "the weirdest thing in the world." Barkley looked directly into the camera during TNT's Inside the NBA pregame show Wednesday night to compliment Clark and tell the world he agrees with James's take.
"You women out there, y'all petty, man," Barkley said, appearing to address other WNBA players. "LeBron, you're 100% right on these girls hating on Caitlin Clark. Y'all petty, girls. I expect men to be petty because we're the most insecure group in the world. Y'all should be thanking that girl for getting y'all a-- private charters, all the money and visibility she's bringing to the WNBA."
Clark, who was selected by the Fever with the No. 1 pick of the 2024 WNBA draft after a historic collegiate career at Iowa, is still looking for her first win at the professional level through four games.
The Fever lost by a total of 57 points over the first two games—setting an unfortunate WNBA record—but have been more competitive in their last two outings, losing 91–80 to the New York Liberty and 88–84 to the Connecticut Sun. Clark is averaging 17.0 points, 5.5 assists and is shooting 34.3% from three-point range to start her WNBA career.
Clark and the Fever will have another chance to secure their first win of the season Wednesday when they visit the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena.