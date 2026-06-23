For nearly four decades, The Simpsons has remained one of network TV's defining cultural institutions. The show first debuted in 1989 and has run consistently for 37 straight seasons, airing over 800 episodes and counting. Plus, countless quotes, memories, and collectibles.



Beyond Springfield’s iconic residents, the show has also built a legendary roster of cameos. From James Earl Jones and Michael Jackson to Shaquille O'Neal, Ken Griffey Jr., and Joe Frazier, the list of incredible Simpsons cameos is a who's who of celebrities and athletes.

Homer finds Shaq lost in the woods in Season 29 | youtube

With sequel rumors swirling around 2027, now is a fitting time to revisit some forgotten Simpsons collectibles. Nearly all of these promo cards can be added to your personal collection for about $5, if you can find them.

David Robinson/Bart Simpson Promo Card

1990 David Robinson Knows Bart Simpson (promo card) | eBay

Bart Simpson is telling Spurs legend David Robinson, "This is Bart's neighborhood, dude." This card is almost impossible to find, with just a few listings on eBay for under $5.

Alongside Tim Duncan, Robinson helped the Spurs win two NBA Championships (1999 & 2003). He is also the only NBA player in the last 35 years to record a quadruple-double, which he accomplished on Feb. 17, 1994, when he scored 34 points along with 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and 10 blocks.

Joe Montana/Bart Simpson Promo Card

1990 Joe Montana Knows Bart Simpson (promo card) | eBay

The San Francisco quarterback Joe Montana is throwing a deep pass to the outstretched arms of Bart as he exclaims, "Cowabunga Joe!!!"

Montana is the only athlete featured on these promo cards to have an official appearance and credit on the show in season 20, in the episode titled "Double, Double, Boy in Trouble". Like the David Robinson card, this one can also be found for about $5.

Michael Jordan/Bart Simpson Promo Card

1990 Michael Jordan Knows Bart Simpson (promo card) | Card Ladder

Michael Jordan rocks a Jordan tee beside Bart Simpson, who delivers a Simpsons-styled line borrowed from Spike Lee: "It's the shoes, man!" This Jordan Knows Bart card is difficult to find, but one of the most recent sales on Card Ladder was an ungraded copy that sold for $25 on May 19, 2026. However, current eBay listings are asking $100 or more.

Air Bart promo card | eBay

If you can't find the Jordan Knows Bart card, there's also an iconic Jordan-inspired alternative: the Air Bart promo card that is easy to find on eBay and sells for a few dollars.

Bo Jackson/Bart Simpson Promo Card

Bo Jackson Knows Bart set of 4 Promo Cards | eBay

Bo Jackson steals the show with his Bart Simpson promo cards. While all the other athletes above have just a single card, Bo gets four. That's because "Bo Knows" was a famous Nike advertising campaign in 1989 and 1990.

Three of the four cards feature Bart leaning on his skateboard, delivering short phrases like "Yo, Bo" or "Awesome Dude" with Bo standing there in a Raiders or Royals uniform, or dressed for a day of surfing. There is also a yellow-background card featuring Bart catching a wave and yelling back, "Surf's up, Bo". But no matter the Bo Knows card, all can be found for about $5.

The End Is Near… for The Simpsons — Or Is It?

Homer wearing The End Is Near sign | collider.com

It's unclear how many seasons Matt Groening and The SImpsons crew have left in them. At the 2025 San Diego Comic-Con, Groening said he thought they were done after 36 seasons. He also said he sees no end in sight, but at 72, he must be thinking about it.

With a low supply and iconic Bart Simpson pairings, these Simpsons cards could start to move much higher. Now may be one of the best opportunities to add them to your PC for a much more palatable price than other famous promo cards.