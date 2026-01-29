Shaquille O’Neal Explains Why He Doesn’t Want LeBron James to Play in All-Star Game

Though we don't have clarity on when LeBron James’s incredible NBA career will come to a close, and though he’s been largely immune to the effects of aging, we’re a lot closer to the end than beginning. The Lakers star was uncharacteristically emotional as he returned to Cleveland on Wednesday night and was feted with a tribute video from the Cavaliers. After the game he intimated that this could have been his last professional appearance in the city where it all started.

James is still an impactful player at the age of 41, but he's passed along the reins to Luka Dončić and missed a significant portion of the year already due to injury. All of these factors combine to create an unusual situation as the NBA All-Star Game looms. For the first time since 2004, he was not selected as a starter. With reserves due to be announced this weekend, he could still be a part of the festivities.

I’m jumping to some conclusions here, but it could represent the last chance to see him in an All-Star Game. But Shaquille O'Neal offered up an interesting thought on Inside the NBA when the fellas revealed who they would pick as reserves in the Western Conference.

James was not on O’Neal’s list and the big man explained why.

“He’s one of a few players that’s only been slowed down because of age,” O’Neal said. “I don’t want to see the King come off the bench. I’ll spare the King ... Is he playing like an All Star? A little bit but I don’t want to the King coming off the bench. Thank you, King, for what you have contributed to the game.”

"He is one of the few players thats only been slowed down by age. I don't want to see the king coming off the bench. I'll spare the King. Is he playing like an All Star? A little bit but i dont want to see the… pic.twitter.com/t1UdbrTCsr — BBALLUNLOCKED (@bballunlocked) January 29, 2026

It’s worth considering. On one hand, a person could argue that honoring James as an All-Star even if, by the numbers, he doesn’t deserve it, would be a classy move. On the other, it does feel like some sort of concession that James just isn’t the same if he has to come off the bench.

James himself has said he’s fine with whatever plays out.

“I’m always grateful,” he told reporters last week. I’m always grateful. For sure, if I’m there, I’ll be there in attendance. If I’m not, I know I’ll be able to take full advantage of it. I know exactly what I’ll be doing. So, I’m good either way.”

