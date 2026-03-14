Barcelona Receive Major Injury Boost—But It’s Not the One They Need

After nearly seven months on the sidelines, Barcelona midfielder Gavi is officially available for selection for the team’s clash with Sevilla on Sunday.

Barcelona confirmed the long-awaited news on the eve of the La Liga bout, announcing that the “Blaugrana number six is back” from his lengthy layoff. The club remarked how excited fans should be given Gavi’s “character, passion and intense approach for all things Barça.”

The Spaniard only made two appearances back in August before suffering a meniscus injury in his right knee. The issue required surgery, which ruled Gavi out for a majority of the 2025–26 season.

The 21 year old is finally back in the fold for Barcelona, though, just as the team’s La Liga and Champions League campaigns are reaching their climaxes.

What Gavi’s Return Means for Barcelona’s Silverware Hopes

Gavi could make his first appearance in 205 days against Sevilla. | Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Gavi’s availability offers Hansi Flick another body in the midfield to help Barcelona survive without Frenkie de Jong, who is out with a hamstring injury. Marc Bernal has done well to patch the hole left by the Dutchman, but he—and Pedri—are logging heavy minutes without much reprieve.

Flick can now count on Gavi to take some of the burden off the two players as games continue to pile up in the Catalans’ relentless schedule. Barcelona will need squad depth if they want to successfully defend their La Liga title and also make their first Champions League final in over a decade.

Yet after so much time on the sidelines, Gavi cannot immediately just get thrown back into the action. The club will undoubtedly proceed with extreme caution to bring the La Masia graduate back up to full match fitness. Realistically, it could be weeks before he is ready to start.

Still, Gavi’s recovery is a welcome boost, but it goes without saying that the Blaugrana would be better off with the return of a defender.

Injuries Weaken Barcelona’s Already Vulnerable Backline

Jules Koundé suffered a hamstring injury in early March. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona’s defense has been a major weak point all season long, even when Flick had his strongest players available. Now, the German boss is without both starting fullbacks, Alejandro Balde and Jules Koundé, as well as long-term absentee Andreas Christensen.

Natural left back Gerard Martín has been converted to a center back out of pure necessity, while natural midfielder Eric García fills in at right back. Winter signing João Cancelo, meanwhile, is now Flick’s first-choice option on the left flank.

Sure, Balde and Koundé have had their struggles this season, but they are undoubtedly the strongest players to bookend the Catalans’ backline. The team can get by without them against inferior opponents, but its upcoming schedule pits the defending Spanish champions against formidable foes.

The second leg against Newcastle United is swiftly approaching, followed by tough La Liga matches against Rayo Vallecano and Atlético Madrid. With such little defensive depth, Flick will have to hope his makeshift backline can survive long enough until Balde and Koundé recover.

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