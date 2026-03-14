Will Lamine Yamal Play for Barcelona vs. Sevilla?

Barcelona continue their march to another La Liga title on Sunday afternoon as they host struggling Sevilla at Camp Nou, but there have been concerns over the availability of leading scorer Lamine Yamal for the clash.

La Blaugrana know they cannot be usurped at the summit this weekend but will be desperate to make it four straight La Liga wins on the bounce by conquering their Andalusian visitors.

While one eye will be on the upcoming Champions League last 16 second leg with Newcastle United—the first encounter ending all square thanks to a late Yamal penalty—Hansi Flick’s men cannot afford to take their eyes off the prize domestically.

Yamal, who has seven goal contributions in his last five games, would make Sunday’s assignment much simpler with his presence, but can Barça rely on their Spanish superstar this weekend?

Will Lamine Yamal Play Against Sevilla?

It’s positive news for Barça regarding Yamal’s fitness. | Cesar Ortiz/Soccrates/Getty Images

Fears were sparked over Yamal’s fitness for Sevilla’s visit when he missed Wednesday’s training session entirely, with concerns over a possible injury sustained at St James’ Park the night before. However, all worries over the 18-year-old have now been allayed.

Yamal was simply missing due to illness and made his timely return to training on Friday, Barcelona insisting he was “back to his usual self” and that he “trained as normal” within an article on their official club website.

Therefore, Yamal should be available for the clash with 15th-placed Sevilla as they seek to avoid a possible slip-up. Their opponents have won just one of their past five games but are unbeaten in that time, last tasting defeat away at Mallorca in early February.

Sevilla also thrashed Barça 4–1 during October’s reverse fixture at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, serving up one of the shocks of the La Liga season in the process as they stunned the defending champions.

Crucially, Yamal was missing alongside fellow winger Raphinha for that clash, with his availability this weekend likely to result in a better outcome for La Blaugrana.

In more positive news for Flick, one of his favorite defenders, Eric García, also returned to training on Friday having been a late dropout for the European tie with Newcastle, while Gavi has been passed fit to make his return after five months on the sidelines.

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