Luka Dončić Gave Hilarious Response on Upcoming Game: ’I Don’t Watch Much NBA, Sorry’
Through a long NBA season, keeping up with every team in the league is a full-time job in itself. Even for the players, especially with teams they only play twice a year.
Luka Dončić and the Lakers are starting a three-game road swing on the East Coast. First, they play the Raptors Thursday. Toronto has been a pleasant surprise to start the year, off to a 14–7 record and right in the mix of a cluster of teams at the top of the Eastern Conference.
Following a 125–108 loss to the Suns Monday that snapped a seven-game winning streak for the Lakers, Dončić was asked about Toronto’s strong start. He was hilariously honest in his response, without much to say.
“I don’t watch much NBA, sorry,” Dončić said when asked about Los Angeles’ upcoming game against the Raptors. “I know they have a good record. I know [coach Darko Rajaković] and I know he has them playing physical, but we’re going to see in the scouting report.”
At least he didn’t fib.
It’s an understandable response in a slog of an NBA season. But still, an objectively funny answer. Dončić has dominated thus far in his first full season as a Laker, averaging a whopping 35.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 8.9 assists per game. He’s the NBA’s leading scorer, averaging nearly three points more than Thunder superstar and last year’s MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
The effortless approach and childlike joy Dončić has for the game is part of what makes him such a likable superstar. The Lakers’ other star, LeBron James, recently returned after missing the first month of the season. Austin Reaves has starred alongside Dončić the whole season, averaging 28.1 points per game himself.
Dončić has a couple more days to prepare for the Raptors. After that game, the Lakers don’t see Toronto until Jan. 18 in L.A. Other than preparations for those two meetings, it’s safe to say Dončić won’t be catching the Raptors too much this year.