Top Prospect AJ Dybantsa Signs Exclusive Deal with Topps
Today, Topps announced that ESPN's #1 ranked college basketball recruit AJ Dybantsa has signed an exclusive trading card and memorabilia deal with the brand. Dybantsa, who is set to star at BYU this year, is another big get for Topps, who has also signed 2025 NBA Draft top pick Cooper Flagg to an exclusive deal. In addition to the announcement, Topps rolled out a video featuring the talented 18-year old.
Dybantsa said, “I remember seeing LeBron James, Michael Jordan, those type of guys on trading cards. When I see my face on that card, it’s going to be a surreal feeling.” The deal should lead to plenty of Dybantsa chase cards as he prepares to be one of the top picks of the 2026 NBA Draft.
It will be interesting to see how Topps handles Dybantsa's roll out, and what level of national attention and stardom the exciting freshman can gain as he prepares for the pros. Topps announced that the deal signed by Dybantsa does extend beyond his collegiate career.
The exclusive deal with Dybantsa will include autographed cards, inscriptions, as well as game-used jerseys.
Dybantsa's rollout will include Bowman U NOW offerings, as well as other Bowman releases. For comparison, Cooper Flagg got his Debut Bowman U Now card, and it remains a chase card for the recent top 2025 NBA Draft Pick. Flagg's debut card had a print run of 32,526. The print run for such a card can give collectors a sense of early interest in the prospect, so that will be something for The Hobby to monitor when Dybantsa's time comes.