Astros vs. Orioles Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Friday, Aug. 22
The Houston Astros are holding on to a slim two-game lead in the American League West, and now they're looking to extend that lead with a few wins against the Baltimore Orioles.
The two teams sit at 2-2 in their four games against each other so far this season, with the Astros winning on Thursday night by a score of 702. Let's take a look at the odds and my pick for tonight's Game 2 in Baltimore.
Astros vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- Astros -1.5 (+150)
- Orioles +1.5 (-185)
Moneyline
- Astros -110
- Orioles -110
Total
- Over 9.5 (-110)
- Under 9.5 (-110)
Astros vs. Orioles Probable Pitchers
- Houston: Lance McCullers Jr., RHP (2-4, 6.90 ERA)
- Baltimore: Cade Povich, LHP (2-6, 4.98 ERA)
Astros vs. Orioles How to Watch
- Date: Friday, August 22
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, MASN, MASN+
- Astros Record: 70-58
- Orioles Record: 59-68
Astros vs. Orioles Best MLB Prop Bet
- Cade Povich OVER 4.5 Strikeouts (-145) via BetMGM
The Astros have struggled striking out against left-handed pitchers since the All-Star Break. In that time frame, they've struck out on 24.4% of plate appearances against lefties, the sixth-highest rate in the Majors. Cade Povich recorded 10 strikeouts against the Astros this past weekend, so asking him to record just five strikeouts tonight isn't a tough ask.
Astros vs. Orioles Prediction and Pick
In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I broke down why I'm backing the Orioles to get the win at home:
The Houston Astros have been abysmal offensively of late. Since the All-Star Break, the Astros rank 29th in the Majors in wRC+, while batting just .238 and sporting an OPS of .365. They've been able to get bailed out by their pitching of late, but that's not going to happen tonight when they roll with Lance McCullers, who has an ERA of 6.90 on the season.
There are only a few teams in the Majors I wouldn't bet at -110 at home against this Astros team right now. Put records aside, trust the numbers we've seen from this team since the All-Star Break. The Orioles are the right side to back in this one.
Pick: Orioles -110 via BetMGM
