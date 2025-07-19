Topps Gives First Look at Rare Paul Skenes 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball Chase Card
Today, Topps released a First Look at what is sure to be one of the hottest chase cards of 2025 Topps Chrome Baseball. A Paul Skenes 1/1 Gold Logoman Auto card that commemorates Skenes' 2024 NL Rookie of the Year award, will be released on July 23 as part of the newest Chrome Baseball release.
RELATED: Paul Skenes creates All Star Game History, Earns Topps NOW Card
Skenes has followed up his award-winning rookie campaign with a fantastic first-half of 2025. At writing, Skenes has thrown 121 IP, almost as many as the 133 he put up in his debut season. His ERA sits at 2.01, his WHIP 0.95, and he's struck out 131 batters. This new release could be one of the most highly-coveted of his second year cards.
The card itself looks like a standout premium offering. A color matched border, with a gold '2024 NL Rookie of The Year' header. The Logoman patch itself is centered, and the player image has Skenes winding up, with both his visage and full jersey name and numberjust above a centered auto to which Skenes added his number 30.
While Skenes took The Hobby by storm last year, with some of the biggest secondary market sales in baseball, over the last three months Card Ladder records a rate of growth decline of -6.89%.
All told, since 2024, Card Ladder registers six Paul Skenes 1/1 sales of $50,000 or more. Those high-end sales were for rookie cards or Skenes' 1st Bowman. It will be interesting to see what sort of price this card may command when it is eventually pulled and put up for sale.
RELATED: Topps All Kings Elly De La Cruz 1/1 Has Been Pulled
Most recently, this 2024 Bowman Chrome RC Auto Superfractor 1/1 sold at auction through Goldin Auctions for $59,780.
RELATED: The Essential Rookie Cards of James Wood as he Prepares for the Home Run Derby
Other recent sales of Paul Skenes 1-of-1 cards include his 2024 Bowman's Best Auto Superfractor, which sold for $33,000 on July 18. On July 5, his 2023 Bowman Draft Mood Ring (unsigned)1/1 sold for just over $1,800.