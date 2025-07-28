2025 Topps Finest To Feature New Case Hit Chase
Topps Finest is a release that collectors always look forward to every single year, as it offers numerous autograph offerings, and key inserts to chase. This year, Topps will be releasing a brand new insert into the Finest catalogue: Smashing Through. The catch with this particular insert is that it will be a case hit, which will only add to the intrigue that collectors already have for the product.
The cards themselves feature a full image of the player, and the backdrop of the card is unique and pops right off of the card. A concrete wall is set up behind the player, but large cracks are present, just as if the player smashed through the wall, hence the insert title. Behind the cracked concrete is what looks to be wall art, with various designs coming through, all of which give the card immediate eye appeal.
The checklist for the insert set is superstar filled, and features key players such as Aaron Judge, Paul Skenes, Bobby Witt Jr, Shohei Ohtani, Cam Smith, James Wood, Dylan Crews, Roki Sasaki, and Bryce Harper. The stated odds of pulling one of these case hits out of a pack is 1 in 192 packs. There are also superfractor parallels that exist, but they will be difficult for collectors to get their hands on, as the odds are 1 in 16,014 packs.
2025 Topps Finest looks to be a release that is on the radar of collectors even more so this year due to the inclusion of an additional rare insert. The smashing through insert will likely fetch a good amount of money on the open market, and the market trend of this insert set may be one of the most intriguing things to follow about the release. 2025 Topps Finest Baseball is currently scheduled to release on August 12th.