Rare 2024 Topps Shohei Ohtani 1/1 Card Could Sell for over $30K
On Saturday June 28th Topps (via X.com) revealed that one lucky collector pulled an extremely rare card from 2024 Topps Dynasty Baseball. That’s right, an unnamed collector pulled an ultra-rare 1/1 Shohei Ohtani Patch Autograph that features game-used memorabilia by Ohtani himself, along with his unmistakable signature.
Revered for its incredibly scarce and ultra-premium cards, each sealed box of 2024 Topps Dynasty provides collectors with the possibility of not only pulling a highly-coveted card, but one that could yield some serious bank across such secondary marketplaces as eBay, Fanatics Live and WhatNot.
These boxes are typically priced between $1,000 and $1,500 across secondary retail outlets, there’s a very good chance that this card’s value could fall in the mid-five or even six figure range, especially since Ohtani’s status as a two-way MLB superstar is once again in play as well as his continued status as a darling among collectors in recent years.
So where exactly can we expect this card to land if and when it’s sold by the lucky collector who pulled it? Although it’s certainly not going to command the $1.067 Million that the 2024 Topps 50/50 Dynasty Black Autographed Patch 1/1 card commanded in March of this year, I still think there’s a very good chance we could see this card fetch $35,000 - $50,000.
With that said, there’s no doubt that the demand for Shohei Ohtani collectibles is just as generational as his talents on the baseball diamond and this card certainly falls within the upper echelons of his most desirable and most sought-after cards. The combination of three key factors (one-of-one scarcity, an on-card autograph, and a piece of his game-used jersey) creates a perfect storm of demand for collectors who are looking to add a potential Ohtani cornerstone to their collections.