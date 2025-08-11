Collectibles On SI

This Caitlin Clark card has just sold for over 317K

Michael Terry

Aug 1, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) walks on to the court during the second half against the Dallas Wings at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Last night, another Caitlin Clark card went for big money, when the Indiana Fever superstar's 2024/25 Panini Instant Rookie Royalty Immaculate Collection Logowoman 1/1 Patch Auto RC card sold for $317,000 through Goldin. The sale was the third-biggest ever for a Clark card. This marks the eleventh time this year that a Caitlin Clark card has hit six figures.

2024-25 Panini Instant Rookie Royalty Immaculate Collection WNBA Logo Autograph #WLA-CC Caitlin Clark Signed / Goldin

The Panini-encased offering has a blue-ink on-card autograph, as well as Clark's "ROY 24" inscription in reference to her being named 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

There were 21 total bids in the auction for this card, opening at $50,000 on July 11. After a $180,000 bid on July 13, there was no action on the card until July 30. Two late bids just before close led to the final sale of $317,200, which includes a Buyer's Premium.

2024 Panini Flawless WNBA Platinum Caitlin Clark ROOKIE LOGOWOMAN PATCH AUTO 1/1 / Fanatics Collect

The top Caitlin Clark sale of all-time came only a matter of weeks ago, when Clark's 2024 Panini Flawless WNBA Platinum Caitlin Clark Logowoman Patch Auto RC 1/1 sold for $660,000 on July 24. The $317,200 sale of the Instant Rookie Royalty Immaculate Patch Auto 1/1 RC is the highest sale of a Caitlin Clark sale since then.

2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Black Finite Prizm #145 Caitlin Clark Rookie Card (#1/1) / Goldin

The sale places the card at third all-time, ahead of this 2024 Panini Prizm WNBA Black Finite Prizm 1/1, which sold for $274,500 on June 14.

Clark's incredible rise to the upper echelon of the hobby has been well-documented, and it continues unabated. That this card could break 300K despite the difficult, injury-filled sophomore season Clark has been through is another testament to the strength of her place in the collecting world.

