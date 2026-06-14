2026 Topps Chrome Baseball Pre-Order Date Announced

Topps Chrome is a staple in the hobby, no matter what sport is involved. Earlier this year, Basketball saw its first licensed Topps Chrome release in years, and the hobby could not get enough of it. Recently, Topps revealed the pre-order date for the 2026 edition of Topps Chrome Baseball. The release of this Baseball product is always a big deal due to its offerings and chases. While many details remain to be revealed by Topps, some information has been shared to date.

Here is what collectors need to know about 2026 Topps Chrome Baseball, including pre-order information and an early look at some product images.

2026 Topps Chrome Baseball Pre-Order Details

At the time of writing, the pre-order for 2026 Topps Chrome Baseball will take place on Monday, June 22nd. A time has not been revealed yet, but based on their release schedule, it is likely to be 12 PM ET. Collectors should anticipate high demand for the release, as some of the biggest standout rookies and stars will have their first Topps Chrome cards in the product. Names such as Jacob Misiorowski and Jac Caglianone will be the biggest rookie chases for collectors.

2026 Topps Chrome Baseball Jacob Miskiorowski Superfractor Autograph | Topps Dugout via Instagram

Collectors can also expect the continuation of the MVP Buyback program, which adds significant appeal to the release as well. Once the MVP gets named, collectors can trade in base cards and refractors of the player for store credit at their local card shop. At this point, the MVP race might still be up for debate on both the NL and AL sides, so it will be interesting to see how it shakes out.

An Early Look at the Release

Topps Chrome is well known for its inclusion of Refractors, and this year looks to be no different. With the design of the cards modeled after the Flagship set, the Refractors look quite good on the cards. Collectors should expect a wide variety of Refractors to chase after, with some being common and some being hard to pull.

2026 Topps Chrome Baseball Bobby Witt Jr Refractor | Topps Dugout via Instagram

Autographs are also a big draw within Topps Chrome Baseball, as some of the season's top rookies will have autographs in the product. Names such as Trey Yesavage, JJ Wetherholt, and more will be in the release. Lucky collectors who open some of the products might find numbered rookie autographs, which are based on the color of the card.

2026 Topps Chrome Baseball Trey Yesavage Blue Refractor Autograph | Topps Dugout via Instagram

Inserts will also be included in the release, and there will be parallels of them as well. A preview image of a Diamond Moments insert featuring Shohei Ohtani, and it is a Superfractor. Anytime someone pulls a Superfractor, it is a rare occasion. If Shohei Ohtani is on the card, it might be a once-in-a-lifetime pull.

2026 Topps Chrome Baseball Shohei Ohtani Diamond Moments Superfractor | Topps Dugout via Instagram

2026 Topps Chrome Baseball is set to be up for pre-order on Monday, June 22nd. While Topps has yet to reveal any other details about the release, collectors can start preparing. Hobbyists should also keep an eye out and stay tuned for a more in-depth preview of the upcoming release.