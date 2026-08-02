Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Phillies-Orioles, Jacob Misiorowski, Red Sox-Dodgers)

A massive shockwave was sent through Major League Baseball on Saturday night, as the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers made a major trade to add Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal ahead of Monday’s trade deadline.

The move has pushed the Dodgers to +150 to win their third World Series in a row, and they are now -20000 to win the NL West and -110 favorites to win the National League.

While all of Major League Baseball has to pivot and figure out a way to compete with this Dodgers team ahead of Monday’s deadline, there’s still a full slate of games to be played on Aug. 2.

The Philadelphia Phillies and Baltimore Orioles kick things off at 1:35 p.m. while the Dodgers close things out at home against the surging Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.

When it comes to betting on this slate, I’m eyeing both of those games as well as a player prop for NL Cy Young favorite Jacob Misiorowski in his start against the Los Angeles Angels.

Here’s a breakdown of each of these plays for the final day of action before the trade deadline.

MLB Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 2

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-137) vs. Baltimore Orioles

Boston Red Sox +1.5 (-136) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Jacob Misiorowski OVER 9.5 Strikeouts (-106)

Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline (-137) vs. Baltimore Orioles

The Phillies have been slumping as of late, winning just two of their last 10 games to fall to the third wild card spot in the National League. Still, they’re favored on the road against the Orioles, who are 1.5 games out of a playoff spot in the AL.

I’m going to trust the Phils to take this series finale, as they’re turning to ace Zack Wheeler in this matchup.

The Phillies right-hander has led the team to a 13-4 record in 17 starts this season, and he’s allowed three or fewer earned runs in 14 of those outings. Overall, Wheeler has a 2.53 ERA and ranks in the 96th percentile in expected ERA. He’s also in the 90th percentile or better in expected batting average against, average exit velocity against, strikeout percentage and chase percentage.

That’s going to make things tough on a Baltimore team that is just 19th in OPS and 12th in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+) in 2026.

The O’s will counter with righty Kyle Bradish (3.74 ERA), but he sits in just the 51st percentile in expected ERA and the 57th percentile in expected BAA. Baltimore is 11-10 in his 21 outings, but Bradish has a 4.10 ERA since June 1, allowing four or more runs in four of his nine starts.

With Wheeler on the mound, I won’t pass up a chance to get the Phillies at this short moneyline price.

Boston Red Sox +1.5 (-136) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers are 27 games over .500 this season, but they’re in danger of being swept by the Red Sox, who have won four games in a row and are running away with a wild card spot in the American League.

Emmet Sheehan is on the mound for L.A. tonight, and the Dodgers are just 8-11 in his 19 starts. That’s not a horrible record, but for a team that is 69-42, it’s concerning that over 25 percent of its losses have come with Sheehan on the bump.

The right-hander has a 4.95 ERA and a 4.40 FIP even though his expected ERA (3.77) actually ranks in the 61st percentile in 2026.

Sheehan hasn’t worked past the sixth inning in a start since June 1, and the Dodgers’ bullpen (4.01 ERA) is pretty average this season.

Meanwhile, Boston has been arguably the best team in baseball since June 15, going 30-11 to move out of last place in the AL East and into a playoff spot. Lefty Jake Bennett (2.74 ERA) is on the mound in this matchup, and he’s led Boston to a 6-5 record in 11 outings.

Bennett has an impressive 1.80 ERA over his last seven starts. So, can he lead the Sox to a win?

I’m going to at least take Boston to cover the run line in this one, as it has the second-best mark in the league as a road underdog (12-6) in 2026. Meanwhile, the Dodgers – even as great as they are – have covered the run line in just 17 of 52 games as a favorite at home.

Jacob Misiorowski OVER 9.5 Strikeouts (-106)

Misiorowski is the clear favorite to win the NL Cy Young, and the Milwaukee Brewers star has been a strikeout machine in 2026.

The right-hander has 185 strikeouts in 120.0 innings of work this season, leading the league in strikeouts per nine innings (13.9). He’s also the MLB leader in ERA (1.58), FIP (2.02), ERA+ (266) and WHIP (0.75) this season.

Misiorowski ranks in the 100th percentile in expected ERA (1.96) and the 99th percentile in expected batting average against (.165). Oh, and he’s in the 100th percentile in strikeout percentage and the 99th percentile in whiff percentage.

So, he should dominate a Los Angeles Angels lineup that is 29th in the league in K’s per game (9.46) in 2026. The Angels strike out on 25.1 percent of their plate appearances, which is the second-highest rate in MLB.

Misiorowski has 10 or more K’s in nine of his 20 outings this season and three of his last four starts. He’s a must bet against this LAA offense, especially since he’s punched out 39 batters in 21.0 innings of work since July 1.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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