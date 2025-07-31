Collectibles On SI

eBay Live Event at The National to feature Rene Nezhoda and Nico Hoerner

A&E Storage Wars Star Rene Nezhoda and Chicago Cubs Star Nico Hoerner team up for eBay Live event at The National Sports Collectors Convention

Matt Schilling

Jul 13, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) prior to the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Jul 13, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) prior to the game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
In this story:

On Wednesday July 30th it was announced via Rene Nezhoda’s X account, that one of the coolest eBay Live events would be taking place on the eBay Live Main Stage during the National Sports Collectors Convention.

RELATED: The Importance of Community in The Hobby via eBay Live

RELATED: eBay Live Event at The National to feature Antetokounmpo Brothers

That’s right folks, On Thursday, July 31st at 3:15 PM ET / 2:15 PM CT, Rene Nezhoda from A&E’s Storage Wars will be front and center on the Main Stage and broadcasting via eBay Live while breaking not one, but two cases of 2024 Topps Dynasty Baseball with a very special and guest and the Chicago Cubs very own, Nico Hoerner!

RELATED: eBay Live Offers Topps Chrome Baseball to Collectors

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) reacts after striking out against the Kansas City Royals
Jul 21, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner (2) reacts after striking out against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

So whether you’re a traditional card collector, an inquisitive fan of the Storage Wars series on A&E or an admirer of the Chicago Cubs, this is your chance to see not just one of the most beloved stars of Storage Wars but also one of the most beloved Chicago Cubs breaking one of the most coveted products from 2024 Topps.

2024 Topps Dynasty Hobby Box
2024 Topps Dynasty Hobby Box / https://ebay.us/m/UEJHuQ

They’ll be sharing some cool stories, breaking some amazing cards and engaging with the hobby community. So, if you’re in town for the convention be sure to get to the eBay Booth early, or if you’re online via eBay Live be sure to sign in as early as you can, especially since this event is expected to attract a pretty considerable audience.

2024 Topps Dynasty Dual Patch Auto Shohei Ohtani / Ichiro
2024 Topps Dynasty Dual Patch Auto Shohei Ohtani / Ichiro / https://x.com/Topps/status/1923744071740227586

From a hobby perspective, this is certainly one eBay Live event you don’t want to miss especially since some of the pulls from 2024 Topps Dynasty have been pretty remarkable, not to mention the fact that there are still such cards as the Ohtani/Ichiro dual patch autograph that have yet to be found.

TOP TRENDING COLLECTIBLES ARTICLES:

Published |Modified
Matt Schilling
MATT SCHILLING

Passionate sports card collector and writer based in Queens, NY. Lifelong fan of the New York Mets, Jets, and Rangers. Covering sports cards and collectibles with deep industry knowledge and enthusiasm, while bringing a fresh perspective to the ever-evolving hobby world on http://SI.com/collectibles.