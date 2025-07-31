eBay Live Event at The National to feature Rene Nezhoda and Nico Hoerner
On Wednesday July 30th it was announced via Rene Nezhoda’s X account, that one of the coolest eBay Live events would be taking place on the eBay Live Main Stage during the National Sports Collectors Convention.
That’s right folks, On Thursday, July 31st at 3:15 PM ET / 2:15 PM CT, Rene Nezhoda from A&E’s Storage Wars will be front and center on the Main Stage and broadcasting via eBay Live while breaking not one, but two cases of 2024 Topps Dynasty Baseball with a very special and guest and the Chicago Cubs very own, Nico Hoerner!
So whether you’re a traditional card collector, an inquisitive fan of the Storage Wars series on A&E or an admirer of the Chicago Cubs, this is your chance to see not just one of the most beloved stars of Storage Wars but also one of the most beloved Chicago Cubs breaking one of the most coveted products from 2024 Topps.
They’ll be sharing some cool stories, breaking some amazing cards and engaging with the hobby community. So, if you’re in town for the convention be sure to get to the eBay Booth early, or if you’re online via eBay Live be sure to sign in as early as you can, especially since this event is expected to attract a pretty considerable audience.
From a hobby perspective, this is certainly one eBay Live event you don’t want to miss especially since some of the pulls from 2024 Topps Dynasty have been pretty remarkable, not to mention the fact that there are still such cards as the Ohtani/Ichiro dual patch autograph that have yet to be found.
