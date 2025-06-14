Messi and Ronaldo Cards on the Rise
For all of their transcendent talent, the sheer longevity of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo may be just as staggering. More than two decades on from their debuts, the GOATs are still winning trophies, and their card prices are still right at the top of The Beautiful Game and The Hobby.
Now, less than a year away from a 2026 FIFA World Cup that very few people believed would feature one or both of these legends, Ronaldo and Messi head into this summer still somehow the talk of the soccer world. Ronaldo is still captaining Portugal's national team, still scoring against the likes of Germany and Spain - and, as Portugal's UEFA Nations League victory over Spain showed, still winning trophies. Messi, meanwhile, is still a key figure for Argentina, and now looks to lead Inter Miami FC to glory at the biggest Club World Cup ever. If the two of them stay on track, a joint swan-song at the 2026 FIFA World Cup may just be in the cards. Could a last chance for international glory keep their card prices growing?
Over the last year, despite both these superstars already being by far the top players in The Soccer Hobby, both Messi and Ronald have seen their cards increase in value.
In that time span, Card Ladder registers Lionel Messi's Rate of Growth at +48.93%.
Ronaldo's Card Ladder Rate of Growth over that time also rose significantly, to the tune of over 20%. Despite playing outside of Europe's top leagues, the sheer force of their fame, legend, and popularity continues to propel them to new heights in The Hobby.
Unsurprisngly, Dual Auto cards featuring the GOATs remain highly valuable and sought-after. This 2022/23 Topps Stadium Club UCC Co-Signers Messi/Ronaldo Superfractor 1/1 Auto sold for over $60,000 on March 29.
Despite no longer playing in European competition, Messi and Ronaldo remain essential players in product releases in The Soccer Hobby. Indeed, Messi is currently the player featured in Topps' interactive collecting experience, The Grail, in which collectors chase nine case hit cards across Topps releases, in an attempt to climb the leaderboard and win the grand prize. This recent The Grail Messi sold for over $1,800 on June 1.
Would it shock you to know that before Messi starred in The Grail, Cristiano Ronaldo has hid turn? Of course not. Last year, The Grail chase centered around the Portuguese legend, and the winner of the chase was flown to Munich to watch the 2025 UEFA Champions League Final. Ronaldo's The Grail Card #8 sold for $2,000 in October of last year.
Both Messi and Ronaldo's high-end cards remain some of the most hotly-chased in The Hobby. Over the last year, Card Ladder registers 177 Messi sales of $10,000 or more. Card Ladder registers 78 such sales for Ronaldo. Hobby sensation Lamine Yamal has 108 sales of $10,000 or more in the same timeframe. The GOATs are still squarely in the conversation. This Ronaldo 1/1 Superfractor Auto from 2023/24 Topps Merlin UCC sold for over $53,000 on June 10.
This fantastic 2018 Topps Chrome UEFA Champions League Superfractor Auto 1/1 is a great example of Messi's life at the top of The Soccer Hobby. As recently as late May, this card sold at auction through Fanatics Collect for $102,000. Per Card Ladder, this card last sold in 2020 for $13,045.
While Ronaldo's club future is unclear, it does seem like he, along with his longtime rival Messi, are both aiming for one last World Cup dance in 2026. It's hard to imagine a better international soccer sendoff for the two players who have defined the last 20 years of the world's most popular sport. The scope and scale of their popularlity around the world remains unchallenged among the planet's athletes. Their massive followings in the stadium, on social media, and around the world ensure that their impact in the game and The Hobby will continue long after they've finally hung up their boots.