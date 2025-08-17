5 Underrated Football Rookies to Collect Before Week One
When it comes to the NFL and the hobby, collectors can sometimes never get enough. There are prospects that are universally hyped, and there are those who fall through the cracks. Often, those who fall through the cracks in the hobby are the ones that can spark investment, and gains can be made with the right player. This list factors in position played, injury history (if they are injured but have a good track record, they might be on the list), and current market value/hype. While this may not be an extensive list, these are five football rookies to collect before the NFL regular season kicks off in September.
1. Jalen Milroe (QB, Seattle Seahawks)
Milroe was the star Quarterback at the University of Alabama prior to being drafted this year. He plays for the Seattle Seahawks, and he is currently projected to be the backup. But, Milroe has looked good in the preseason so far. He has shown an accurate arm, going 6 of 10 and 3 of 5 with attempted passes in two preseason games so far. He also has the ability to be a dual threat, and he has showcased this briefly in the preseason as well. While he may not earn the starting job right away, everyone in the NFL is one injury away from being thrust into the starting role. Using Milroe's first licenced rookie card as a baseline (2025 Elite will be used for all players), his rookie card is currently selling for around $10. If he goes on to become a star, this will be a deal in the long run.
2. Will Howard (QB, Pittsburgh Steelers)
In the hobby, QB is the position that can both gain and lose the most value most rapidly. In Howard's case, he partially makes this list due to the position, but also because he is currently dealing with a minor finger injury. This has driven his market and hype down slightly, which could signal a move for collectors to get his rookie card while the price is down. He played well at Ohio State last year, ultimately winning the National Championship. If Aaron Rodgers does not perform well in Pittsburgh, Howard could also be the next man up. Howard's licensed rookies currently sell for around $8.
3. Riley Leonard (QB, Indianapolis Colts)
In all honesty, Riley Leonard does not have too much of a hobby market right now. He is listed as QB3 on the Colts depth chart. If a collector were to decide to pick up rookies of him, it would mainly be for the potential he might have. He has shown some flashes in the preseason. He has been accurate with passes, but also shows an ability to run. Will Leonard be the starting QB this season? Probably not. But he could earn that backup role depending on how the rest of the preseason shakes out. Injuries could also play a factor given Anthony Richardson's history. If nothing else, he should have a roster spot. Leonard's rookies are a very low risk purchase right now, as they are selling for $1. His autographs from 2025 Elite are only selling for $20 as well.
4. Jaydon Blue (RB, Dallas Cowboys)
Jaydon Blue was a running back at the University of Texas, where he showcased speed, toughness, and all of the characteristics that NFL teams want to see prior to drafting a player. RB is a position that tends to have a shorter shelf life in the NFl, and in the hobby, can also be risky when it comes to purchasing. Blue is dealing with a heel injury right now, but has the potential to be at least RB2 on the Cowboys depth chart once he recovers. His market is down due to the injury with his rookie cards selling around $8-$10. Ahead of him on the depth chart is Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. They are proven veterans, but Blue could possibly be the RB of the future for the Cowboys if everything goes correctly.
5. Tyler Warren (TE, Indianapolis Colts)
Yes, Tyler Warren was a high draft pick and everyone knows who he is. So, is it fair to call him underrated? Warren is ultimately on this list due to the current market value he has in the hobby, which for a top 15 pick, is a little bit low. Some parallels of his rookie card from Elite are selling for around $10, while autographs can be obtained for under $100. For the tight end prospect that arguably the best at his position in the draft, these prices may prove to be low, and could be an opportunity for collectors.
There are numerous NFL prospects that collectors can have their eye on, and draft position can sometimes overshadow potential value. In the case of Milroe (3rd Round), Howard (6th Round), Leonard (6th Round), and Blue (5th Round), collectors may not pay attention due to the round they are drafted in. With Warren (1st Round), it may be inconclusive as to why the market seems low. In either case, collectors should pay attention to these five players, as they all have potential to change their hobby value in some way, shape, or form.