Caitlin Clark 1/1 Rookie Card Sells for Nearly $275,000
Caitlin Clark is such an intriguing prospect in the sports card market, thanks to all the upside she brings to the hobby. With her strong influence raising the WNBA to new levels of popularity, it’d be pretty hard to bet against the Indiana Fever star when it comes to her rookie cards.
Just take her One of One 2024 Panini Prizm Black Finite encased in a mint PSA 9 slab, for example. The card’s jaw-dropping look matches well with the Fever guard’s jersey, leading to an eye-catching design right from the get-go. The rookie shield logo at the upper right also locks in the value of this offering, making it a piece that’s going to pass the test of time.
And as it stands, it looks like this particular Caitlin Clark rookie card will do just that. Just recently, it was auctioned off on Goldin and sold for $225,000 after 42 bids. After the buyer’s premium was added, the total price of the card resulted to a staggering $274,500 sale.
All things considered, this is a big win for those in the hobby collecting Caitlin Clark basketball cards. The recent sale of her slabbed Panini Prizm One of One rookie card has shown everyone that there’s life in her stock and is on the way up. At the same time, it isn’t so high compared to rookie cards of proven NBA icons, such as Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, or Stephen Curry.
Even Clark’s stock in the hobby is way more affordable than that of Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic. According to Card Ladder, his 2018 Panini Prizm Gold rookie card encased in a PSA 10 slab sold last February for $341,600. Even though its gem-mint status is higher than that of the Clark Black Finite, the fact that it’s a One of One makes it rarer than the Doncic Gold.
How Caitlin Clark Rookie Cards Are Doing in the Market
With that detail out of the way, it’s safe to say there’s still some room for the Fever star’s stock to grow in the hobby. Take Clark’s PSA 10 Panini Prizm Silver rookie card, for example.
According to a three-month graph by Card Ladder, Clark’s staple rookie card has been on the rise from $2,751 last March. Thanks to the WNBA’s return this year and all the hype surrounding the All-Star guard, that price shot up to $5,000 this month.
This increase shows the market is gravitating to the Fever star after an impressive rookie campaign last season. The hobby is hinging on the promise that she’ll continue to push the WNBA’s popularity upward by giving everyone a good reason to catch her games. If things go according to plan, that’s exactly what’s going to happen in the coming months, which makes her rookie cards a clear winner in the hobby.
The Verdict on Caitlin Clark Basketball Cards
Those interested in getting Clark’s cards shouldn’t worry about the long-term game, as she is shaping up to be the transcendental star the WNBA needs so badly. Those who are focused on the short-term play can also benefit, granted they can buy her rookie cards at their lowest possible value.
In any case, the odds are in Clark’s favor as her sophomore campaign progresses. If things go well, expect that sick Black Finite One of One to gather more momentum for a huge upward swing.